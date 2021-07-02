VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the vexed vaccine rollout

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week the pair discuss the vaccine rollout, and the ongoing debate between the nation’s health experts about who should get what jab.

The government has introduced a new indemnity scheme for GPs administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, but many state health officers are adamant the vaccine is not suitable for younger people.

The pair also discuss the winners and losers of the new Nationals frontbench.