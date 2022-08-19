 Menu Close
The Conversation
Flavio Brancaleone/AAP

VIDEO: Morrison, Hurley and all those ministries

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

They dissect the revelation Scott Morrison secretly had himself sworn into multiple ministries without the knowledge of his cabinet. Where does the affair leave his relationship with colleagues, after frontbencher Karen Andrews called for his resignation from parliament? And what will happen next?

They also talk about the role of Governor-General David Hurley and whether the criticism he’s facing is warranted.

