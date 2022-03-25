VIDEO: On budgeting and barnacle-scraping

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They discuss the imminent election-oriented budget, the government’s about-face to finally accept the New Zealand offer to resettle up to 450 people who arrived in Australia by boat, Labor’s win at the South Australian election, and University of Canberra research in the marginal Sydney seat of Wentworth, where a high-profile “teal” candidate is challenging the Liberals.