 Menu Close
The Conversation
How to vote cards
Mick Tsikas/AAP

VIDEO: On budgeting and barnacle-scraping

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics.

They discuss the imminent election-oriented budget, the government’s about-face to finally accept the New Zealand offer to resettle up to 450 people who arrived in Australia by boat, Labor’s win at the South Australian election, and University of Canberra research in the marginal Sydney seat of Wentworth, where a high-profile “teal” candidate is challenging the Liberals.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 143,500 academics and researchers from 4,327 institutions.

Register now