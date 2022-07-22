VIDEO: Should Australia close its border to Bali in the fight against foot and mouth disease?

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

With the new parliament starting next Tuesday, they talk about the prospects for the Greens’ push to secure a toughening of the government’s climate bill.

They also canvass the coming grim news when Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes his promised economic statement on Thursday.

And with all the talk about the need for a better behaved parliament will we see political manners improve in the new House? Maybe for a while.

Meanwhile, the Albanese government – as if it didn’t have enough problems to confront – is battling to keep the foot and mouth outbreak in Bali from getting into Australia. This has sparked debate about whether the border should be closed to Bali. But such a drastic step would bring a lot of negatives.