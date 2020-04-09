The Conversation
The proliferation of smart devices including healthcare devices means the health system is vulnerable to cyber attacks. The Conversation US | Motion Array, CC BY-SA

Video: The coronavirus pandemic lays bare a host of cyber issues

Anurag Papolu, The Conversation

Author

Partners

View all partners

This video is based on an article by Laura DeNardis, Professor of Communication Studies, and Jennifer Daskal, Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Technology, Law & Security Program at American University.

The coronavrus pandemic las bare a host of cyber issues.

As more and more U.S. schools and businesses shutter their doors, the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic is helping to expose society’s dependence – good and bad – on the digital world. As vast segments of society are temporarily forced into isolation to achieve social distancing, the internet is their window into the world.

The pandemic also lays bare the many vulnerabilities created by society’s dependence on the internet. These include the dangerous consequences of censorship, the constantly morphing spread of disinformation, supply chain vulnerabilities and the risks of weak cybersecurity.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 100,900 academics and researchers from 3,222 institutions.

Register now