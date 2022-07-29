 Menu Close
The Conversation
AAP/Mick Tsikas

VIDEO: the state of the economy, the Indigenous ‘Voice’ and whether the first parliamentary week saw better standards

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher.

This week saw parliament meet for the first time since the election. Michelle and Caroline talk about Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ sombre report on the economy, and the early flurry of legislation. They also examine whether we saw the much hoped for better standards in the house. Finally, they canvass the Indigenous “Voice” to parliament, which Anthony Albanese will speak about this weekend at the Garma festival.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 150,000 academics and researchers from 4,436 institutions.

Register now