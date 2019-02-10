The Conversation

How Big Pharma’s free samples encourage your doctor to prescribe more expensive drugs

In 2016, drug company salespeople gave out almost 10 million pills to doctors. (Unsplash), CC BY-SA

How Big Pharma’s free samples encourage your doctor to prescribe more expensive drugs

Joel Lexchin, University of Toronto

Author

Disclosure statement

In 2015-2018, Joel Lexchin was a paid consultant on three projects: one looking at indication-based prescribing (United States Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality), a second to develop principles for conservative diagnosis (Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation) and a third deciding what drugs should be provided free of charge by general practitioners (Government of Canada, Ontario Supporting Patient Oriented Research Support Unit and the St Michael’s Hospital Foundation). He also received payment for being on a panel that discussed a pharmacare plan for Canada (Canadian Institute, a for-profit organization), a panel at the American Diabetes Association, for a talk at the Toronto Reference Library and for writing a brief for a law firm. He is currently a member of research groups that are receiving money from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council. He is member of the Foundation Board of Health Action International and the Board of Canadian Doctors for Medicare.

Partners

University of Toronto provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA.

University of Toronto provides funding as a member of The Conversation CA-FR.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

One of the main calling cards used by drug company salespeople, or detailers as they’re commonly called, to get into doctors’ offices is the offer of free drug samples.

Eighty-five per cent of Canadian doctors cite samples as the reason why they allow detailers into their offices. In 2016, detailers gave out almost 10 million pills to Canadian doctors.

Drug companies approve of the practice of sampling. According to Innovative Medicines Canada, the organization that represents the large multinational drug companies, “when used appropriately members believe [samples] are an important tool for health-care professionals and provide benefit to patient health outcomes.”

Neither the Canadian Medical Association nor the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario explicitly endorse doctors accepting drug samples, but neither do they voice any objections to this activity taking place.

On the surface, it sounds like a win for patients, especially those who have trouble affording their drugs. They get free medicines and a chance to find out if the treatment is the right one for them. Doctors also benefit, because they get to try out new drugs and become familiar with them.

But things are not that simple. Nearly all of the samples are for new, expensive drugs — ones that companies are eager to see doctors prescribing. Older drugs, like the most common first-line treatments for diabetes or high blood pressure, are off-patent and are never available as samples.

Will the new drugs that are being sampled work as well as older ones? And are they as safe?

Tested in middle-aged men

Many new drugs are approved after they have been compared with a placebo and therefore, whether they are more effective, less effective or just the same as older products isn’t known.

Most of the samples handed out are for newer drugs that are much more expensive than the old ones. (Shutterstock)

New drugs are frequently tested in relatively small numbers of patients, for short periods of time and predominantly in middle-aged men. How will they work in children or the elderly? The answer may not be known for years.

It takes about three years before the first serious safety problem is identified in new drugs. People getting samples early on in a drug’s life cycle might be inadvertently exposed to unknown and potentially serious side effects.

What about saving people money by giving them samples? That works in the short term, but samples typically last for a couple of weeks at best. People would complete a treatment of antibiotics in that time, but there are virtually no antibiotic samples because there are no new antibiotics (they are not profitable enough).

Newer, more expensive drugs

For drugs that people will be taking long term, such as those for depression or diabetes, those newer drugs are a lot more expensive than older ones.

Metformin is considered the drug with which to start diabetes treatment. It’s been around for many years and costs 2.5 cents a pill. A typical dose is about three pills a day so over a year a patient would pay just over $27 (plus the dispensing fee).

Forxiga is one of the newer diabetes drugs; 212,000 samples were left for Canadian doctors in 2016. It costs $2.68 a day or just under $1,000 a year.

Does dispensing samples help doctors learn about new drugs? The answer is no. A single doctor giving out a drug to a few people over a few weeks is not the way to become informed about the value and safety of medicines. That’s why we have randomized clinical trials — so that objective information can be generated.

National pharmacare is the answer

The availability of samples can lead to less appropriate prescribing by doctors. Half of the doctors working in family medicine teaching units in Québec gave out samples to patients even if the sample was not their first choice of treatment.

In the 33 teaching units in the province that used samples, there were more than 380,000 doses of medicines valued at over $200,000. Fewer than one in six units kept track of samples distributed and almost 20 per cent didn’t bother to check expiration dates.

Samples are a way for drug companies to get doctors to prescribe new, expensive drugs. They end up costing patients, private and provincial drug plans more and they expose patients to products that may be unsafe for them.

If we want to ensure that patients get the drugs that they really need, the answer is a national pharmacare plan, not drug samples.

You might also like

Thousands of people are dying every year of opioid-related overdoses, in an epidemic that traces its roots to 1996 and the introduction of the prescription drug OxyContin. Here, prescription opioids are shown in Toronto during 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

How Big Pharma deceives you about drug safety

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 79,300 academics and researchers from 2,716 institutions.

Register now