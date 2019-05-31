Join us at Congress 2019 at UBC

The Conversation Canada will be front and centre at this year’s Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences, which is taking place on the beautiful campus of the University of British Columbia.

From Saturday, June 1, until Friday, June 7, we encourage anyone attending Congress to drop by our booth to meet members of our editorial staff. I’ll be there all week and my colleagues Vinita Srivastava (Culture/Society/Critical Race Editor) and Heather Walmsley (Health and Medicine Editor) will be joining me for most of the week.

We’re taking part in several events at Congress, but if you can’t make them, please visit our booth located on the Upper Agora/Main Level in the AMS Nest building. We’ll be happy to explain more about our unique model of journalism and demonstrate how we work with academics across Canada to produce expert-based analyses and explanatory journalism.

Our team is also taking part in some workshops in conjunction with UBC. Here are the details:

Why I write for The Conversation Canada

Monday, June 3: 3:30-5 p.m., AMS Nest - NEST 2311

Why I write is a panel with four scholars who will discuss how they reached close to 10,000 readers for their ideas and research. They will also explain motivations for writing for a general – rather than academic – audience.

Join us to hear a panel of researchers who have contributed to The Conversation Canada. They will share their insights into the reasons for writing op-eds. They will talk about the mentoring model of The Conversation Canada and what they learned from the experience of pitching ideas, writing and working with editors. They will also share the impact of publishing on The Conversation Canada.

Panelists: Yasmin Jiwani, Professor of Communications and Research Chair, Intersectionality, Violence and Resistance, Concordia University; Yue Qian, PhD, Assistant Professor, Sociology, University of British Columbia; Warren Clarke, PhD student, Sociology, Carleton University; Roberta Timothy, Assistant Lecturer in Health and Social Justice, York University

Chair: Vinita Srivastava: Culture, Arts, Critical Race Editor, The Conversation Canada

Writing opinion pieces for a public audience

Tuesday, June 4: 10:30 a.m. to Noon, AMS Nest - NEST 2314

Scott White: Editor, The Conversation Canada

Vinita Srivastava: Culture, Arts, Critical Race Editor, The Conversation Canada

If you’re in an academic career, or if you’re looking to pursue one, communicating your research to a range of audiences is probably going to be an important part of what you do. This writing workshop offered by The Conversation Canada editors will help academics learn how to plan, pitch and write with greater impact. The session is aimed at Humanities and Social Sciences researchers at all career stages so that they can better persuade influential people outside your field – including funding assessors, politicians, the media, industry and the public – that their work matters. This session would address how and when to pitch ideas for a story and how to go about writing in a clear, concise and compelling way for a broad audience.

Meet the editors of The Conversation Canada

June 2 and June 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., AMS Nest - NEST 2515

Vinita Srivastava: Culture, Arts, Critical Race Editor, The Conversation Canada

Heather Walmsley: Health + Medicine Editor, The Conversation Canada

Scott White: Editor, The Conversation Canada

Do you have an important story to share about your research? Can you tell that story in a concise and compelling way? This event would enable researchers to drop in and meet the editors of The Conversation Canada over to discuss what makes for a good pitch and get tips on writing clear, concise and timely research-driven analysis. The session is aimed at Humanities and Social Sciences researchers at all career stages who would like to meet one on one with an experienced editor to ways of disseminating their research.