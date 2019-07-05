We’re hiring: Deputy Editor

Are you an experienced journalist who enjoys working in a positive, supportive newsroom culture that’s producing a new form of journalism? Do you enjoy working with scholars who are doing cutting-edge research? Are you comfortable working in a fast-paced daily news environment?

The Conversation Canada and La Conversation Canada are expanding. We are seeking an experienced, team-oriented journalist to take on the position of Deputy Editor. This is a new, full-time position that will report directly to the CEO|Editor-in-Chief. The job will be based in Toronto.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Aug. 6, 2019

This role would suit a journalist with several years’ experience of covering a wide range of topics, who has demonstrated editing and communication skills and the ability to manage relationships with key institutions and scholars. An interest in turning academic research into compelling stories is a must, as is a commitment to work as part of a collaborative team that is dispersed across the country. Experience in digital news production and social media is required, including understanding how digital stories are optimized to maximize readership.

Job requirements:

In conjunction with the Editor-in-Chief, oversees daily editorial operations of The Conversation Canada.

Acts as liaison between editors at The Conversation Canada and La Conversation Canada, which is based in Montreal. This means the successful candidate will be functionally bilingual and will especially be able to edit French-to-English translations.

Works directly with editors on story development and quality-control issues.

Will be required to conduct writing workshops with our university members.

Must have strong organizational skills, ability to edit to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team.

A proven ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas to complement the daily news agenda.

Much of our work involves explaining complicated academic concepts to the general public, so a strong academic background is an asset.

The successful candidate will have an extensive network of academic contacts.

Please send applications, including cover letter and CV, to CEO|Editor-in-Chief Scott White.

Please note that only candidates under consideration will be contacted.

Equal opportunity is afforded to all those who seek employment at The Conversation Canada and La Conversation Canada. As an employer, we are committed to nurturing an inclusive and equitable workplace where individual differences are valued.