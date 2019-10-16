We’re hiring: Culture + Society/Race Editor

Do you have a passion for communicating ideas and stories about Culture + Society and Race? Do you have a cultural and critical race analysis of current news and culture stories? Do you enjoy working with scholars who are doing cutting-edge research in all areas of the humanities and social sciences?

The Conversation Canada is a successful new model of journalism in its third year of operation. We belong to a proven global network of explanatory journalism sites in the U.K., U.S., Australia, France, South Africa, Spain, Indonesia and New Zealand. We offer a friendly and flexible working environment with a dynamic, passionate and mission-driven team.

We are looking for an experienced editor to assist with coverage of Culture + Society issues for The Conversation Canada.

This is a part-time job (three days a week) for an initial six-month contract with the option to extend the contract based on funding and performance.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Nov. 1, 2019

The editor will contribute to The Conversation Canada’s daily coverage of the latest academic research into and thinking about social issues, policy, international affairs and social trends.

The editor will develop story ideas on a daily basis, commission articles from academics and researchers and prepare those articles for publication. You should be comfortable working in a fast-paced, daily news environment. You may also be asked to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

Required skills:

This role would suit a journalist with several years’ experience covering social issues, demonstrated editing and communication skills and the ability to manage relationships with key institutions and scholars. An interest in turning academic research into compelling stories is a must, as is a commitment to work as part of a collaborative team. Experience in digital news production and social media is a must.

The editor will demonstrate the following:

More than five years’ reporting and editing experience in a fast-moving news environment.

In-depth knowledge of a wide variety of Culture + Society and Critical Race issues.

Proven ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas to complement the news agenda.

A network of academic + news contacts.

An understanding of audience reception.

Strong organizational skills, ability to edit to daily deadlines, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team.

Care and attention to detail.

English/French bilingualism an asset.

The Conversation Canada has editorial operations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Please send applications, including cover letter and resume or CV, to Vinita Srivastava, Editor Culture + Society/Critical Race/Arts.

Only candidates under consideration will be contacted.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of colour, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.