Pengepungan LBH Jakarta: akademisi merespons

Disclosure statement

Herlambang Wiratraman receives support from Asean University Network for Human Rights Education (AUN HRE) and Southeast Asian Human Rights Studies Network (SEAHRN).

Miko Susanto Ginting and Najib Azca do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond the academic appointment above.