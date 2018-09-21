The Conversation: special preview film screening of First Man & space science Q&A

We have an exclusive preview film screening for The Conversation readers of First Man, the story of Neil Armstrong’s mission to be the first person to walk on the moon. The screening is at 18:30 on Thursday September 27th at the Soho Hotel in central London, with a drinks reception from 18:00.

Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), First Man (12A) stars Ryan Gosling and Emmy Award winner Claire Foy in a drama covering the decade in the lead up to the first manned Apollo 11 mission to the moon and the intense and nail-biting physical and emotional challenges faced by early astronauts.

The Universal screening will include a drinks reception and Q&A hosted by Conversation science editor, Miriam Frankel, with leading UK space scientist Monica Grady, space plasma scientist Martin Archer, and psychologist Jennifer Wild, an expert on stress and memories, on some of the themes and issues raised by the film.

The event is free and the screening is an opportunity for you to see the film before it lands in UK cinemas – and to put your questions to the panel about space exploration then and now, and how humans perform in extreme circumstances.

First Man is officially released on October 12th 2018.

To apply for tickets email khalil.cassimally@theconversation.com with “First Man screening” in the subject line. Each application qualifies for two tickets. We will randomly select the winners on Monday, 24th September.

As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them we send out a few more tickets than there are places. This means that admission is on a first come first served basis and is not guaranteed.