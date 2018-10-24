The Conversation live at the Royal Institution: conspiracy theories

The Conversation has teamed up with the Royal Institution to host an event looking at a topic that has made a worrying return to prominence in recent years: conspiracy theories.

Three academics will discuss why conspiracy theories appear to be flourishing when the internet has made accessing facts easier than ever, and how the spread of these theories is affecting everything from politics to the environment.

Our speakers are:

Türkay Salim Nefes, a research fellow at the sociology department of the University of Oxford whose research focuses on the diffusion and impacts of conspiracy theories.

Aleksandra Cichocka, a senior lecturer in political psychology at the University of Kent, who explores the psychological and intergroup aspects of conspiracy beliefs.

Harry T Dyer, a lecturer in education at the University of East Anglia whose interdisciplinary work includes research into “flat Earth” communities and online identity presentation for young people with mental health issues.

The Conversation: Conspiracy theories will take place from 7.00pm to 8.30pm, on Wednesday October 24th 2018, in The Conversation Room at The Royal Institution in London.

Doors will open at approximately 6.30pm, with a prompt start at 7.00pm. There will be time for questions after the talk.

