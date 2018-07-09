The Conversation

The measly $292.50 that could have transformed Canada’s agrifood sector

A different decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on inter-provincial trade barriers could have, among other things, finally forced politicians to deal with the country’s problematic supply management system for the dairy and poultry sectors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The measly $292.50 that could have transformed Canada’s agrifood sector

Sylvain Charlebois

Author

Disclosure statement

Sylvain Charlebois does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

Dalhousie University provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling earlier this year on interprovincial trade barriers represents a significant loss for consumers and for the Canadian economy at a time it can least afford it. But it was a great win for inertia.

In 2012, Gérard Comeau bought 344 bottles of beer, two bottles of whisky and one bottle of other spirits in Quebec, which he then brought back home to New Brunswick. This is something he had done several times.

But it was, in fact, deemed illegal, based on a 90-year-old law. Comeau was eventually arrested and fined $292.50. More than five years later, the Supreme Court ruled the fine was constitutional.

CBC News.

The Comeau case was never just about beer. It was essentially about enabling our domestic economy across the country to thrive. For the agrifood sector, the decision would have had tremendous significance had it gone the other way.

Who would have thought that $292.50 had the potential to forever stifle Canada’s domestic food trade?

For almost nine decades, interprovincial barriers have multiplied and made doing business stupidly difficult and expensive for many food companies. For consumers, if no one catches you, you move on. For businesses, when buying ingredients or specialty products from another province, it’s a major hassle.

What’s more, many of these products were taxed only to support provincial governments’ public coffers. Barriers were erected to suppress competition and to sell more taxed and overpriced food products and beverages.

Plenty of Canadian trade barriers

Canada has myriad trade barriers, in addition to the fact that the agrifood sector is addicted to marketing boards, whose countervailing powers appease entrepreneurial angst in the sector.

Those on the freer trade side of the equation were counting on the Supreme Court of Canada to put politicians on notice about the need to get our interprovincial act together and eliminate trade barriers. But it did not happen.

Because of the ruling, creative companies in smaller provinces won’t have a fighting chance to expand and compete in larger markets, such as Quebec and Ontario. Wineries, craft cheese producers, craft breweries, speciality meat producers and many other small-scale operations will face mounting obstacles domestically.

Vines are draped in mesh to keep the birds from eating grapes at Petite Rivière Vineyards in Crousetown, N.S. in October 2017. Wineries are among the businesses that deal with the headaches of interprovincial trade barriers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A different ruling could have also been the wake-up call our supply-managed sectors needed. But our provincially based quota system to support dairy, poultry and egg production facilities will escape unscathed, despite the trouble it’s causing in NAFTA renegotiations.

Read more: In trade war with Trump, Canada should stop defending the indefensible on dairy products

As well, this could have been an opportunity to recalibrate some of the agrifood wealth around the country.

For example, dairy processing has historically been concentrated in the province of Quebec. Quotas are evenly distributed, based on domestic demand for milk, including processing. Now it’s unlikely we’ll see other provinces play a much larger role in dairy processing.

‘Haves’ support the ‘have-nots’

The Comeau ruling could have also injected some deeply needed supply-management reforms to make the regime more flexible and current. New methods capitalizing on terroir knowledge could have been a huge boon to Canada’s gastronomic regions.

Right now, most food production is done in Ontario and Quebec. A different decision by the Supreme Court could have eliminated what many consider a weak and obsolete equalization system that sees the “have” provinces supporting the “have-nots.”

A different outcome could have also resulted in a reduction in the price of a variety of products we now enjoy. More competition would have put downward pressure on prices. Fiscal policies would have changed given how open provincial economies were going to become.

But now we’ll need to wait a while longer.

The will for more economic integration makes Canada’s internal trade barriers undesirable and unsustainable. The case for a better flow of goods remains very strong in Canada from an economic standpoint.

Internal trade barriers make no sense

Interprovincial trade barriers never made sense in the first place, and never will.

We are only 37 million inhabitants in one of the vastest countries in the world. Distribution costs are prohibitive for many of our small- and medium-sized companies, which often drive the open agrifood innovation agenda in Canada.

These companies have long needed just such a chance to thrive beyond one or a few provinces.

Some argued a different Comeau ruling could have triggered a race to the bottom in terms of health standards and food safety.

That’s nonsense. Risk management practices in the Canadian agrifood sector are exemplary. As we continue to seek opportunities abroad, Ottawa and the provinces need to clean house here first — and they do.

After 90 years, Ottawa was poised to finally receive a strong message that Canadians deserve better. But it was not to be. The Supreme Court has opted to stay on the sidelines.

You might also like

Plans for a new bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., named after hockey great Gordie Howe, will increase the flow of goods between Canada and the U.S. But Canada’s current trade war with the United States means the country should diversify its economy by relying less on its southern neighbour. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Beyond NAFTA: Canada must find new global markets

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 69,700 academics and researchers from 2,408 institutions.

Register now