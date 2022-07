7 langkah untuk kurangi hilangnya pembelajaran (learning loss) akibat pandemi COVID-19

Disclosure statement

Danielle Logan-Fleming is a Learning & Teaching Consultant in the Griffith Business School, Griffith University. She is a member of the Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education (ASCILITE) where she co-leads the Business Education Special Interest Group and co-Leads the 'Contextualising Horizon' Project. She has recently received funding in the form of a grant from an external organisation to undertake research on Learning & Teaching projects.

Kanchana Kariyawasam is an Adjunct Research Fellow of the Australian Centre for Intellectual Property in Agriculture (ACIPA) in Australia and a Member of the Law Futures Centre and Griffith Asia Institute (GAI) at Griffith University. She has received funding from external funding bodies to undertake research and constancy projects.

Md Sayed Iftekhar is the Secretary of the Australasian Agricultural Resource Economics Society (AARES). He has received funding from Australian Research Council (ARC) and other industry funding to undertake research and consultancy projects.

Gede Rasben Dantes, Lanita Winata, and Tommy Soesmanto do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.