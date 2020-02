Alasan mengapa WHO mengatakan vaksin COVID-19 baru ada dalam 18 bulan

Disclosure statement

Trevor Drew receives funding from: Coalition for Epidemic PReparedness & Innovation, Australian Dept for Agriculture, Australian Dept for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Fisheries Disease Research Council, Food & Agriculture Organisation of the UN, World Organisation for Animal Health. Employee by CSIRO - an agency of the Australian Dept for Industry, Innovation and Skills.

Rob Grenfell does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.