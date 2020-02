Apakah veganisme hanya soal menghindari daging dan susu?

Disclosure statement

Kate Stewart is a life member of The Vegan Society. Dr Stewart (with Matthew Cole), received a grant from the Culture and Animals Foundation to digitize, transcribe, edit, and analyze the unpublished personal archive of Donald Watson, co-founder of The Vegan Society

Matthew Cole is a life member of The Vegan Society. Matthew Cole (with Dr Kate Stewart), received a grant from the Culture and Animals Foundation to digitize, transcribe, edit, and analyze the unpublished personal archive of Donald Watson, co-founder of The Vegan Society