Article withdrawn on July 13 2022

We published a story in July 2019 entitled “How gig economy gives a mental health boost to workers – new research” which we have removed from our site.

The article was based on preliminary findings that seemed to suggest that despite a generally negative picture of the mental health challenges of working in the gig economy, these workers were about a third more likely to self-report positive mental health traits.

We were contacted by the author who said the final findings of the study did not bear this figure out. He said: “The article was based on preliminary work and that the research findings changed in the revision process. In this case additional waves of data and suggestions from peer reviewers led to a more nuanced set of research findings that are reflected in the final, published, version.”

This final study was published in the journal, Health Economics.

We have previously written about working with preliminary studies and why we do it. But it is also a risk and in this instance we felt it right to take down the article.