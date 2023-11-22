Autumn statement: as it happened

Welcome to The Conversation’s live blog for the UK’s autumn statement 2023. The blog is now finished. Scroll down to see the details of what was announced, instant reaction from our academic experts, and other analysis of the UK economy. Or you can read a digest of the responses here.
Author
-
Pauline McCallion
Senior Business Editor, The Conversation
Interviewed
-
Abigail Taylor
Research Fellow, City-Region Economic Development Institute (City-REDI), University of Birmingham
-
Alan Shipman
Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
-
Alice Martin
Head of Research, Work Foundation, Lancaster University
-
Ceri Hughes
Research Associate, University of Manchester
-
Gavin Midgley
Senior Teaching Fellow in Accounting, University of Surrey
-
George Hulene
Associate Dean of Faculty of Business and Law and Associate Professor in Finance, Coventry University
-
Jonquil Lowe
Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
-
Louise Overton
Associate Professor in Social Policy Director of the Centre on Household Assets and Savings Management (CHASM), University of Birmingham
-
Michael Ben-Gad
Professor of Economics, City, University of London
-
Nicholas Wilson
Professor of Finance, University of Leeds
-
Nick O'Donovan
Senior Lecturer, Political Economy and Public Policy, Keele University
-
Phil Tomlinson
Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
-
Richard Murphy
Professor of accounting practice , University of Sheffield
-
Shampa Roy-Mukherjee
Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
-
Steve Schifferes
Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
-
Tony Dobbins
Professor of Employment Relations & HR Management, University of Birmingham