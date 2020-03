Bagaimana kita dapat mendeteksi coronavirus jika menyebar di masyarakat?

Disclosure statement

Dr. Joanne Macdonald is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and owns shares in BioCifer Pty. Ltd, which develops rapid diagnostic technology for disease detection. Either through her industry work or her academic research at the Unviersity of the Sunshine Coast (USC), she has current research or development funding from the National Foundation of Medical Reserarch Innovation (NFMRI), the Childrens Hospital Foundation (CHF), and the DMTC Medical Countermeasures Program. Dr. Macdonald is also the Chair of the Virology Special Interest Group for the Australian Society of Microbiology.