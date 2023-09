Contre la dépression, l’exercice peut être plus efficace que les thérapies ou la médication

Disclosure statement

Ben Singh reçoit un financement de la Société internationale du comportement, de la nutrition et de l'activité physique.

Carol Maher reçoit des fonds du Medical Research Future Fund, le National Health and Medical Research Council, la National Heart Foundation, le SA Department for Education, le SA Department for Innovation and Skills, Healthway, le Hunter New England Local Health District, le Central Adelaide Local Health Network et LeapForward.

Jacinta Brinsley does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.