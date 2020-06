Darurat Covid-19: mengapa pemisahan bayi dari ibu setelah persalinan lebih banyak mudaratnya

Disclosure statement

Andini Pramono receives funding from Indonesian Endownment Fund for Education (LPDP). Andini involves in Indonesian Breastfeeding Mothers Association.

Hannah Dahlen receives funding from NHMRC and ARC

Julie Smith receives funding from the Australian Research Council under an ARC Future Fellowship for 'Research to enhance measurement, understanding, and policy regulatory approaches to emerging markets and trade in mothers' milk'.

Jane Desborough does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.