¿De dónde viene el cáncer y por qué no ha desaparecido con la evolución?

Disclosure statement

Benjamin Roche recibe fondos de la Agence Nationale de la Recherche.

Frédéric Thomas recibe fondos de la Agence Nationale de la Recherche y de la Fundación MAVA.

Audrey Arnal does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.