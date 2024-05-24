Election 2024: the stakes are higher than they appear, so quality information is essential

With the UK heading for an election on July 4, it can feel like the result is pre-ordained. Labour has maintained a decisive poll lead for over a year and nothing Rishi Sunak does appears to shift the dial.

But below the surface, much remains at stake in this six-week campaign.

For a start, there is no possible result in this contest that couldn’t be described as monumental. Should Keir Starmer win, he would have pulled off the most astonishing electoral turnaround in living memory and return Labour to power for the first time in 14 years. Should Rishi Sunak win, he’d practically be defying gravity.

In Scotland, the SNP’s dominance could be about to be turned into total wipeout. In Wales, boundary changes have dramatically redrawn the electoral map. In Northern Ireland, the DUP is entering its first truly post-Brexit election in a state of crisis following the arrest of its now-former leader – just as Sinn Féin is surging.

So, Labour’s huge poll lead is really just one part of the story.

Here at The Conversation, a charity, we are dedicated to providing readers with trustworthy, evidence-based journalism. Over the coming weeks, we’ll bring you informed analysis of developments in the campaign and we’ll fact check the claims being made.

Want informed coverage and analysis from The Conversation’s academic experts?

Sign up for our new, weekly election newsletter, delivered every Friday throughout the campaign and beyond.

We will dive deep into manifestos to pull out the promises that matter. All parties need to answer big questions on the future of the NHS and the future of our planet. All have promised change and renewal after a period of great strain. We believe that university scholars with a deep knowledge of their fields are well placed to help the rest of us assess the value of what they are offering on all these issues.

If you value quality political coverage, please join us for this campaign by signing up to our weekly election newsletter, a distillation of the essential information every Friday afternoon.