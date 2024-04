La falta de zonas verdes en los barrios más pobres acentúa su vulnerabilidad al calor

Disclosure statement

Celina Aznarez recibe fondos de Doctoral INPhINIT–INCOMING program, fellowship code (LCF/BQ/DI20/11780004), from “la Caixa” Foundation (ID 100010434). This research is supported by María de Maeztu Excellence Unit 2023-2027 Ref. CEX2021-001201-M, funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033.

Alba Marquez Torres, trabaja para BC3 (Basque Centre for Climate Change)

Francesc Baró is PI (Principal Investigator) in several research projects on urban green infrastructure and nature-based solutions funded by public research agencies, including the European Commission through the Horizon Europe program.

Dr. Sudeshna Kumar recibe fondos de https://www.bc3research.org/about_us.html https://www.bc3research.org/index.php?option=com_researcher&task=view&rese=323&Itemid=345

Unai Pascual does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.