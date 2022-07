La música de su corazón sirve para identificarle

Disclosure statement

This work was supported by Leonardo Grant for Researchers and Cultural Creators, BBVA Foundation (P2019-CARDIOSEC) and by the Comunidad de Madrid (Spain) under the project CYNAMON (P2018/TCS-4566), co-financed by European Structural Funds (ESF and FEDER).

This work was supported by Leonardo Grant for Researchers and Cultural Creators, BBVA Foundation (P2019-CARDIOSEC) and by the Comunidad de Madrid (Spain) under the project CYNAMON (P2018/TCS-4566), co-financed by European Structural Funds (ESF and FEDER).