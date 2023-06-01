Margaret Easterbrook joins The Conversation as Business Editor

The Conversation is delighted to welcome Margaret Easterbrook to our newsroom as Business Editor. Easterbrook will lead a team that includes The Conversation’s Economics Editor Peter Martin (highly commended in the 2022 Quill Awards) and Deputy Business and Economics Editor Tim Wallace.

Easterbrook joins The Conversation after 34 years at The Age – including as Editor of the Saturday Age and most recently as part of the Age’s Opinion team. She is admired across the news industry as a talented editor and colleague and brings a wealth of leadership experience to The Conversation.

Easterbrook intends to grow our coverage of business and economics and said: “I am delighted to be joining Misha and the team at The Conversation which for more than a decade has been a source of in-depth, well-researched news and analysis across a wide and varied range of local and international topics.”

She began her new role at The Conversation this week and can be contacted here.