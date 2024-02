Orang Afrika menemukan fosil dinosaurus jauh sebelum istilah ‘palaentologi’ ada

Charles Helm does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Cameron Penn-Clarke menerima dana dari GENUS (DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Palaeosciences).

Julien Benoit menerima dana dari program DSI-NRF African Origins Platform dan GENUS (DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Palaeosciences)

Partners

University of the Witwatersrand provides support as a hosting partner of The Conversation AFRICA.

Nelson Mandela University provides funding as a partner of The Conversation AFRICA.

View all partners