Penelitian baru ungkap ketidakseimbangan serotonin di otak mungkin bukan penyebab depresi

Disclosure statement

Joanna Moncrieff is a co-investigator on a National Institute of Health Research funded study exploring methods of antidepressant discontinuation. She is co-chair person of the Critical Psychiatry Network, an informal and unfunded group of psychiatrists and an unpaid board member of the voluntary group, the Council for Evidence-based Psychiatry.

Mark Horowitz is co-founder of a company aiming to help people safely stop unnecessary antidepressants in Canada. He is an (unpaid) associate of the International Institute of Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal (IIPDW) and a member of the Critical Psychiatry Network.