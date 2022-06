Riset: mayoritas sertifikat energi terbarukan tak efektif mengurangi emisi, cuma pencitraan korporasi

Shannon M Lloyd menerima dana dari Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, CN Center for Studies in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, dan World Resources Institute.

H. Damon Matthews menerima dana dari Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada dan Microsoft Corporation.

Partners

Universitié Concordia provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA-FR.

Concordia University provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation CA.

View all partners