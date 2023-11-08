Should I have children? Join The Conversation for a live panel discussion in London

Menu Close
Colourful illustration of a crowd of people of different ethnicities, with a collective cloud over their heads featuring abstract shapes
Answering this question looks different for everyone. GoodStudio/Shutterstock

Should I have children? This is one of the toughest questions many of us in our 20s and 30s will ask ourselves in life, and answering it looks different for everyone.

In articles published over the next few weeks, our Quarter Life series will explore the many factors that influence the choice of whether or not to have children – from fertility, to climate change, to the cost of living, and societal pressures. At the end of the month, join us for a live, in-person panel discussion featuring academic experts, authors and journalists.

We’ll discuss the social, financial, health and environmental implications of becoming a parent, as well as the joy that comes with the decision either to have a child or to be childfree.

Join us at Waterstones - Tottenham Court Road at 7pm on Thursday 30th November.

General Admission £7 | Ticket + glass of wine £10

The Conversation’s education and young people editor, Grace Allen, will chair the discussion, joined by panellists:

Click here to register.

If you’d like to submit a question before the event, please email grace.allen@theconversation.com.

