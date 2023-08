Surat yang telah lama hilang dari Albert Einstein membahas hubungan antara fisika dan biologi, 7 dekade sebelum bukti-bukti muncul

Disclosure statement

Adrian Dyer menerima dana dari The Australian Research Council.

Andrew Greentree menerima dana dari Australian Research Council, Defence Science and Technology Group, Kantor Penelitian Ilmiah Angkatan Udara, Kantor Penelitian Angkatan Laut, dan Kantor Penelitian dan Pengembangan Kedirgantaraan Asia.

Jair Garcia does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.