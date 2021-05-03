The Conversation’s not-for-profit newsroom needs you now more than ever

Dear reader,

I’m writing to ask you to make a donation to The Conversation. Accurate and trustworthy news is essential to a healthy democracy. It’s our mission to produce this type of journalism, but as a not-for-profit newsroom we can only do so with the support of readers like you.

We launched The Conversation in 2011 as an antidote to a news ecosystem that gave too much oxygen to misinformation and leant toward the shrill over the sober. We do this by working with academics to produce news and analysis based on the latest facts, figures and research.

Everything The Conversation publishes is free, including for other media outlets who want to quote and republish it. We don’t merely debunk misinformation, we produce a stream of quality content to counteract the spin and half-truths that too often derail public debate.

In just 10 years The Conversation has matured into a respected news source: useful for everyone from parents who need evidence-based health information, to students looking for reliable sources, to policy makers wanting to bone up on the latest research.

Every day our editors work with researchers to tackle the big issues vital to our future. We work with climate scientists, cultural critics, epidemiologists, immunologists, educators, historians, political scientists, technologists, and anthropologists to name just a few.

These academics have no agenda other than telling you what the research actually says. It’s the clean journalism model we need to make informed decisions.

Please support this vital work with a donation of whatever you can afford, and join the thousands of civic-minded people who are already helping us produce better journalism.

Many thanks for your kind support,

Misha Ketchell

Editor