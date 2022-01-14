 Menu Close
The Conversation

The discovery of insulin: meet the feuding scientists who all lay a claim – podcast

Kersten Hall, University of Leeds

Author

Disclosure statement

Kersten’s new book ‘Insulin – the Crooked Timber: A History from Thick Brown Muck to Wall Street Gold’ will be published by Oxford University Press on 13th January 2022 and is available to pre-order. www.kerstenhall.com

Partners

University of Leeds provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation UK.

View all partners

Box of insulin with needle.
200 units or 10cc of insulin from the 1930s manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis - USA. Walter Cicchetti / Alamy Stock Photo

This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast tells the story of the monstrous egos and toxic rivalries behind the discovery of insulin.

You can read the text version of this in-depth article here. The audio version is read by Martin Buchanan in partnership with Noa, News Over Audio. Listen to more articles from The Conversation, for free, on the Noa app.

Kersten Hall, author and honorary fellow at the school of philosophy, religion and history of science at the University of Leeds, recounts a tale that at times resembles Game of Thrones in lab coats, with pipettes rather than poisoned daggers.

The music in In Depth Out Loud is Night Caves, by Lee Rosevere. In Depth Out Loud is produced by Gemma Ware.

This story came out of a project at The Conversation called Insights, which is supported by Research England. You can read more stories in the series here.

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 139,300 academics and researchers from 4,242 institutions.

Register now