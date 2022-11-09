Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with researcher and migration expert Yvonne Su about climate-induced migration, the ways in which the climate crisis should factor into refugee claims and the burden of care that is owed to displaced people.

Recently, there have been some troubling images coming out of Pakistan, where devastating floods have taken the lives of more than 1,500 people and displaced close to 8 million. The floods have also submerged farmlands and spread waterborne illnesses. In total, it is estimated that the floods have so far impacted over 33 million people.

So the picture is bleak.

And a lot of this suffering can be linked to human-induced climate change.

In other words, the global climate crisis has been driven by the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation by western states. Meanwhile, some populations continue to bear the brunt of the impact. Given this, do the United Nations and those states who have contributed most to the problem have the moral responsibility to protect and compensate those most harmed by climate change?

This month, leaders from over 190 countries gather in Egypt for COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Previous UN climate change summits have been criticized by Indigenous and environmental activists who say the so-called solutions coming out of them have done more harm than good.

Will this year be different? Will leaders be paying attention to real solutions for people in Pakistan that are being displaced right now?

Join us as we speak with Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies at York University. Yvonne specializes in migration, including climate change-induced displacement both globally and in Canada. She has a PhD in Political Science and International Development from the University of Guelph and a Masters in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies from the University of Oxford.

Transcript

For an unedited transcript of this episode, go here.

Don’t Call Me Resilient was produced in partnership with the Journalism Innovation Lab at UBC and with a grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.