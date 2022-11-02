Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia – introducing a new podcast series

Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia is a new podcast series from The Conversation examining new research unlocking clues to the ongoing mystery of how dementia works in the brain. Listen to the trailer now before the series launches on November 16.

In this three-part podcast series, we’ll delve into some of the findings from the world’s longest continuously running cohort study, hear about the trauma of families affected by dementia and explore one researcher’s investigation into the role certain viruses could play in Alzheimer’s disease.

Uncharted Brain is hosted by Paul Keaveny, investigations editor at The Conversation in the UK and Gemma Ware, co-host of The Conversation Weekly podcast.

All episodes of the series will be available on The Anthill podcast channel on November 16. Follow The Anthill now so you don’t miss out.

Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia is produced by Tiffany Cassidy with sound design by Eloise Stevens. The executive producer is Gemma Ware.