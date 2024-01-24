We want to hear from you: Please take our survey!

The Conversation Canada is in its seventh year, and we’re taking stock of a few things. You read us every day — now we’d like to hear from you! We hope you can take a few minutes to complete our survey of readers.

Does The Conversation help you understand the world? Have the insights of experts and researchers changed your thinking on an issue important to you? What could we do more of? And where do we fall short? Among other things, the survey aims to measure the impact of academic journalism on knowledge translation and exchange in Canada.

The principal investigator for this study is Professor Charles Davis at Toronto Metropolitan University’s RTA School of Media in The Creative School. He can be reached by clicking on the above link.

This study has been reviewed and approved by the Toronto Metropolitan University Research Ethics Board (REB 2023-388). Your responses are anonymous. To learn more about the study, read the Consent Form.

Notes: Estimated completion time: 15-17 min Study Title: Survey of Readers of The Conversation Canada Funding Disclosure: The survey is funded by Canada’s Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) through a Partnership Grant. Total number of participants sought: 4,000

Take the survey by clicking here.

Or copy and paste the URL below into your internet browser: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tcc2024

Thank you in advance for taking the time to share your perspectives.