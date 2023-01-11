We’re hiring: Podcast producer

Don’t Call Me Resilient, The Conversation Canada’s podcast on race and racism, is seeking a Producer to help develop and deliver compelling, weekly, news-driven stories to our audience. We are looking for someone with global perspectives and insights who is able to apply a critical race lens to what’s happening in the news, both in Canada and around the world.

The successful candidate will be responsible for pitching story ideas and angles for our weekly podcast — and for chasing the academic and other guests you can hear best bringing that episode to life.

This producer role will take responsibility for seeing an episode through the chasing, writing, editing and promotion. They will work both independently and collaboratively with the team, and especially the host — with whom you will work closely on the writing of the script and question line(s).

Since the podcast works in tandem with the Culture + Society desk at The Conversation Canada, this role includes some text editorial work, including writing newsletters, show notes and social media content.

The Conversation Canada is based in Toronto. We prefer to hire someone who is able to attend some in-person meetings, although we are open to remote work.

We are flexible with requirements but need to see:

A passion for or deep knowledge of the subject matter (lived experience helps).

A deep love and understanding of audio storytelling.

A proficiency in audio editing/mixing.

DESIRED SKILLS:

5+ years experience in audio journalism or related lived experiences.

Excellence in news judgment and analysis.

Experience covering issues related to race and colonialism.

Strong organizational skills and an ability to multi-task.

Experience chasing and booking guests.

Experience recording and editing audio interviews.

Proven ability to write for a host’s voice.

Proficiency in audio editing and mixing; working knowledge of Adobe Audition or ProTools or similar, as well as Descript.

Ability to work quickly and efficiently under deadline pressure.

Ability to work collaboratively with a small but dedicated team.

Demonstrated expertise in and passion for covering a variety of cultures.

Proven ability to consistently work well with others, demonstrating at all times respect for the diverse team members at both Don’t Call Me Resilient and The Conversation Canada.

BONUS SKILLS:

Knowledge and comfort with the Canadian academic landscape.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Contribute story and guest ideas.

Develop story ideas.

Work with the host to report, book guests, write interview questions, craft scripts and edit transcripts.

First audio cut of interview.

Manage digital production and other aspects of podcast episodes.

Help create social media assets.

Write show notes, edit transcripts.

Engage with other team members.

Ensure that materials produced for the podcast meet journalistic standards and practices, including standards of accuracy and fairness.

Perform other duties as assigned.

CONTACT: Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don’t Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society

Please send your resume and include a short paragraph that talks about your interest in covering stories from a critical race perspective.