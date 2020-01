Apa bedanya pencabulan, serangan seksual, pelecehan seksual dan pemerkosaan?

Disclosure statement

Sarah L. Cook has received funding from the National Institute of Justice, the National Institute of Mental Health, the Eunice K. Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Centers for Disease Control. She is a memberof the American Psychological Association and the Association for Psychological Science.

Lilia M. Cortina has received funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

Mary P. Koss receives funding from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association.