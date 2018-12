Malala plutôt qu’Ahed ? Quand le monde occidental choisit ses « causes »

Disclosure statement Sarah Kastner reçoit un financement de la Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. Elle est postdoctorante et fellow du SSHRC, Department of English, York University.

Partners York University provides funding as a member of The Conversation CA. York University provides funding as a member of The Conversation CA-FR. View all partners

Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.