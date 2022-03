Comment les entreprises peuvent-elles créer de la valeur grâce à la collaboration IA-employés ?

Disclosure statement

The research reported in this manuscript "AI-employee collaboration and business performance: Integrating knowledge-based view, socio-technical systems and organisational socialisation framework" was funded by College of Business and Social Sciences, Aston University Seed Grants 2020-21 for the project, ‘Developing Artificial Intelligence Capacity, Capability and Strategy’. The funding was received by Soumyadeb Chowdhury and Prasanta DEy

Amélie Abadie and Prasanta Kumar Dey do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.