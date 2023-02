Donasi organ: apakah kita milih ikut atau tidak, riset temukan kehendak keluarga kitalah yang penting

Disclosure statement

Alberto Molina Pérez is a member of ELPAT-ESOT (Ethical, Legal and Psychosocial Aspects of Organ Transplantation, a division of the European Society for Organ Transplantation).

David Rodríguez-Arias collaborates in several research initiatives with the following organisations linked to organ donation and transplantation: European Society of Organ Transplantation and Spanish Organización Nacional de Trasplantes.

Janet Delgado is a member of ELPAT-ESOT (Ethical, Legal and Psychosocial Aspects of Organ Transplantation, a division of the European Society for Organ Transplantation.