Download our latest e-book: 75 years of Windrush

June 22 marks 75 years since the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush at London’s Tilbury Docks. Many were veterans of the second world war, invited to Britain to help rebuild. They brought with them a rich culture, shaping the future of British music, sport, literature and much more.

Throughout June, we’ve been publishing a series that celebrates the Windrush generation and explores the pressing injustices that still face these people and their descendants.

To mark the anniversary, we’ve also created a special e-book that highlights these stories and explores the history and impact of the hundreds of passengers who disembarked the ship, 75 years ago.

The moving collection covers how Caribbean elders navigate belonging in the UK, to the failings of the Windrush compensation scheme, to how cricket helped build a sense of “home” in Britain, and much more.

Download the e-book here. Thank you for your support.