Introducing our new series: Women’s Health Matters

Welcome to our brand new series: Women’s Health Matters. At The Conversation, we believe in the power of knowledge to empower people. That’s why we’re excited to launch this new series and explore a wide range of women’s health topics, from the highs and lows of childbirth to the complexities of contraception, and so much more.

Women’s health is a complex and vital subject that affects us all. From menopause to miscarriage, pleasure to pain, we are committed to delving into the full spectrum of women’s health issues. Our aim is simple: to provide you with valuable information, insights and resources that can help you make informed decisions about your health and wellness.

Curated by women, for women

What makes this series truly special is the dedicated team of female editors behind it. We understand that women’s health experiences are unique, often filled with challenges and triumphs.

Drawing from our personal health journeys and struggles, we are here to break down barriers and foster open conversations. Our mission is to empower women and girls with the knowledge they need to take charge of their health.

A month of stories, an e-Book of wisdom

Over the coming month, we’ll be sharing stories that are as diverse as the women they’re about. But that’s not all – we’ll also be compiling the best insights, stories and expert advice from this series into an upcoming e-book. A comprehensive resource right at your fingertips, whenever you need it.

Here’s a look at what we’ve published so far:

🔬 Science and the missing half

In this eye-opening piece about historical bias in scientific research and the exclusion of women in clinical trials, we look at why so many experiments have only been carried out on male mice. And discover why there’s still got a long way to go when it comes to gender balance in research.

💥 Closing the orgasm gap

Did you know that women experience fewer orgasms than men? But this gap isn’t biological. In fact, it largely stems from outdated notions about sex and the denial of female pleasure. Read on to discover the science of the female orgasm and find out how we can achieve orgasm equality.

🔓 The evolution of contraception

We take you on a historical journey to explore five old contraception methods that show just how groundbreaking the pill truly was. From reusable condoms to douching with antiseptic, we uncover how women took charge of their reproductive health and how incredible progress has been made in the field of contraception.

🦠 How biological differences shape women’s health

Find out how gender-based biological differences affect women’s health. And discover why women are more likely to develop chronic diseases driven by the immune system.

🥚 What it’s like to be an egg donor

Step into the world of egg donation in Spain, Europe’s egg donation capital, and find out what it’s like to be a donor. Social media ads encourage young women to donate their eggs but what’s that process really like?

Engage with us

We’re not just here to share stories – we’re here to listen and engage, too. So if you have questions about your own health or topics you’re curious about, reach out to us. Your thoughts and inquiries are valued and we’re keen to hear about the issues that matter to you.

You can connect directly with me at holly.squire@theconversation.com.