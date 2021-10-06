How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7

Stories are a powerful tool to resist oppressive situations. They give writers from marginalized communities a way to imagine alternate realities — and to critique the one we live in.

In this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, two storytellers who offer up wondrous “otherworlds” for Indigenous and Black people speak about the crucial role storytelling has played in their lives.

Daniel Heath Justice is a Colorado-born member of the Cherokee Nation and Canada Research Chair and professor in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at the University of British Columbia. He is the author of Why Indigenous Literatures Matter, as well as the epic trilogy, The Way of Thorn and Thunder: The Kynship Chronicles.

Harper Collins

Also joining the conversation is Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, an L.A.-based screenwriter and producer. He has been writing comic books and screenplays for a decade, including episodes for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone. Hinds is currently adapting the award-winning fantasy novel Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, which won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2018.

A full transcript of the episode is available here.

Each week we highlight articles related to the topics we discuss in the episode. This week, Lina Nasr El Hag Ali from OCAD University writes about Afrofuturism and the power of political imagination.

