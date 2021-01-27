How to listen to The Conversation’s podcasts

The Conversation produces a host of different podcasts in English, including The Conversation Weekly, Don’t Call Me Resilient, The Anthill Podcast, Pasha – from The Conversation Africa, Trust Me I’m An Expert and In Depth Out Loud, as well as podcasts in French and one in Bahasa Indonesian.

All of The Conversation’s podcasts are available for you to listen to for free.

If you’re listening at your computer, you can just click the player button at the top of any podcast article on The Conversation and listen directly via our website.

You can also do this on your phone, but you may prefer to use a podcast app, which allows you to subscribe to your favourite podcasts so you’ll get each episode when it comes out. There are lots of different podcast apps available.

All iPhones come with the Apple Podcasts app already installed. All you need to do is open up the app, and then search for the name of the podcast you’re looking for. You can choose which episode you’d like to listen to, or subscribe to make sure you don’t miss a new one.

If you use Spotify, you can also search for the title of the podcast you want on on Spotify and follow it there.

Other apps include PocketCasts, Overcast or Stitcher. You can also listen via Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or on TuneIn Radio, and a bunch of other places.

If you find a place where you usually listen but you can’t find our shows, please email us on podcast@theconversation.com or reach out to us on Twitter @TC_Audio.