Now you can listen to more of The Conversation

Sometimes you may spot the headline of an article you really want to read, but you’re in the middle of something, or you’re just about to pop out for your daily exercise. Or maybe you simply prefer to listen rather than read on a screen.

Now you can.

In the next few weeks, you’ll start to notice that you can press play on some articles published by The Conversation, as we start a new partnership with Noa, an audio journalism platform.

When one of Noa’s voice actors has narrated an article, you’ll see the option to listen to it near the top of the article page on The Conversation.

Here’s an example of an actor narrating this article by Lindsay Bottoms on whether we really need to walk 10,000 steps a day. You can also bookmark this link to find all our narrated articles in the future.

You’ll also be able to hear some of these audio narrated articles in our podcast In Depth Out Loud, dedicated to some of our longer form stories, including those in our Insights series.

You can find out more about how to subscribe to The Conversation’s podcasts here.