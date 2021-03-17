 Menu Close
Interested in vaccine rollouts across Africa? Here’s a map to guide you

Benjamin Kagina, University of Cape Town

Disclosure statement

Benjamin Kagina receives funding from the Wellcome Trust and from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Benjamin has also received educational grants from Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, GSK and Merck.

Africa map over a scientific virus microbe background
COVID-19 vaccination is slower on the African continent than in high income countries. Shutterstock

Most developed countries are in the advanced stages of COVID-19 vaccination rollouts. But a large number of developing countries, including most across Africa, are still at the early stages, mainly due to a shortage of shots.

African countries are trying to overcome the shortfall by using a multi-pronged approach to secure vaccines. This includes sourcing them through:

  • the COVAX facility. This is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. It’s led by global health organisations including Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the World Health Organisation, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations;

  • the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, which was established by the African Union;

  • bilateral agreements with the manufacturers, and

  • donations from other countries.

To help you keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in African countries, we have developed a map that will be updated daily, showing how many people have been vaccinated across the continent.

