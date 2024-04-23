Menu Close
Is it possible to ‘objectively’ judge music? We asked 5 experts

Sam Whiting, University of South Australia, Catherine Strong, RMIT University, Charlotte Markowitsch, RMIT University, Laura Glitsos, Edith Cowan University, Timothy McKenry, Australian Catholic University

Everyone has a favourite band, or a favourite composer, or a favourite song. There is some music which speaks to you, deeply; and other music which might be the current big hit, but you can only hear nails on a chalkboard.

Every time a major artist releases their new album, the critics are there to tell you exactly how the artist got it right – or how they got it wrong. And the fans are there to tell the critic how they got it right or wrong, in turn.

So if we all have our own opinions on music, is it ever possible to judge it objectively? Or are we all subject to our subjective disagreements forever?

We asked five music experts to let us know what they thought. Here’s what they had to say.

Is it possible to ‘obectively’ judge music? Three out of five experts said ‘yes’

