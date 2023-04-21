Join us for the Fear & Wonder podcast live bonus episode

Last month, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest Synthesis Report.

The verdict is sobering. Global temperatures are now 1.1℃ above pre-industrial levels, and they’re likely to reach 1.5℃ in the early 2030s. As climate change experts Frank Jotzo and Mark Howden wrote for The Conversation: “The world is in deep trouble on climate change, but if we really put our shoulder to the wheel we can turn things around”.

So, what now? How should we respond to this stocktake of the Earth’s climate trajectory? And how does it feel for the experts on the front lines of this global problem?

In this live bonus episode of Fear & Wonder, The Conversation’s new climate podcast, I’ll speak to three current or former IPCC authors to find out: Lesley Hughes, Frank Jotzo and Mark Howden.

